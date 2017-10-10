10 Halloween Costume Commandments Every Fashion Girl Should Follow

For some, Halloween may be the premier time of year for dressing up, but for a fashion girl, choosing a costume is a lot like getting dressed for any other day. Sure, what you actually slip on may be a little more ghoulish, but in the same way that you peel through your closet on a Monday morning, Halloween is just another chance to master mixing and matching.

Still, when settling on exactly what to wear, there are a few rules you should keep in mind — little tips that should make deciding on your costume easier than ever. While they are nothing too complicated, these 10 commandments will help you celebrate your best and boldest Halloween to date.

38143463,42533435,42540220

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Halloween-Costume-Style-Rules-38377656

Share

More Celebrity News: