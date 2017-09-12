Your Makeup Collection Is Incomplete Without These 11 Too Faced Classics

I spent more time in Sephora during my college days than I did in class. Mainly because of its convenient location across the street from my school campus. I would spend hours perusing every makeup gondola and also tested and discovered most of my favorite products and brands.

Among the big-name brands carried at Sephora, Too Faced quickly skyrocketed atop my list of favorites. The moment I dusted its Beach Bunny Bronzer over my cheekbones and glanced at the glow left behind, I’ve been hooked. Since then, I’ve hit pan, repurchased, and bragged about nearly every cult classic in the ultrafeminine line.

Too Faced was created in the ’90s by Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson and has transformed from a niche cosmetics line into a globally recognized brand loved by industry professionals, bloggers, and makeup junkies (like myself!). Its products are not only outfitted in enticing packaging but also cruelty free. In an ode to the brand that upgraded my cheekbones for life, I’ve put together a list of its most coveted products that deserve a spot in your makeup bag. Scroll through to shop them all.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Best-Too-Faced-Cosmetics-Makeup-Products-41269859

