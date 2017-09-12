You’ll Only Notice the Risqué Detail on Bella Hadid’s Pants When She Turns to the Side

When Bella Hadid wasn’t busy dominating the runways (and helping her shoeless sister walk down them) during New York Fashion Week, she was making badass style statements on the streets of the Big Apple. The model was spotted on the same day wearing two different outfits that had one thing in common: pants with sexy side details.

On day five of NYFW, Bella was spotted heading to and from Anna Sui’s show sporting a light-blue button-down shirt with billowy sleeves and a pair of jeans. At first, her denim looked relatively simple with a basic blue wash, but then she turned to the side to reveal that they actually laced all the way up to the waist — how subtly sexy!

That same evening, Bella did a total outfit switch-up and changed into a navy sheer-paneled tracksuit with furry Alumnae slides. Both the top and bottom of her silky separates (which were from Belgian brand Leo by Leo) had exposed panels merely held together by side closures, making for one comfortable yet risqué look.

Ahead, catch a glimpse of Bella’s two revealing pairs of pants, then, since the trend’s circulating down to our favorite retailers, shop similar ones for yourself.

