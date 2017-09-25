You’ll Never Guess These Celebrities Were Related!
Queen Elizabeth II & Hilary Duff
Apart from Meghan Markle, this Disney princess is the closest any American celeb will come to the real thing! The Younger star is an 18th cousin of the British monarch, which pretty much guarantees the queen a very comfortable couch to crash on should she ever make the trip out to Hollywood.
Rip Torn & Sissy Spacek
The Oscar-winning actress credits her older cousin with paving her way to success. While she was working as a model in New York in the early ’70s, Rip, already a Tony Award nominee, introduced her to his circle of Broadway friends and encouraged her to enroll in Lee Strasberg’s Acting Studio. Sissy’s career-defining role came just a few years later when she beat the odds to score the coveted lead in the big-screen adaptation of Stephen King’s Carrie.
No wonder these Nasty Women put on a united front during the 2016 presidential election: They’re related! The Queen of Pop and, err, the Queen of Politics share 17th-century French ancestors who moved to Quebec and then came south, making them 10th cousins.
Everyone else may know him as Norm, but to Jason the Cheers star is simply Uncle George. “He’s always been very encouraging,” the Horrible Bosses star said of his famous relative. So what words of wisdom did George pass on to his nephew? “The advice he gave me is, ‘Get on one of the best sitcoms of all time and then ride it out.’ ” Not that it stuck: Jason left SNL in 2013 to pursue a film career and it may still be a while before the Oscars come calling.
Nicolas Cage, Sofia Coppola, Jason Schwartzman
These stars are one big, happy Italian family! The showbiz vets are all descendants of the Coppola clan: Sofia is the daughter ofFrancis Ford Coppola, Nicolas is the son of the director’s brother (he changed his last name when he began acting) and Jason is the son of his little sister. Only time will tell if their next generation will stay in the family business or turn out to be a boring bunch of doctors and lawyers.
Shirley MacLaine & Warren Beatty
No sibling rivalry here — at least not anymore. Although the sister and brother duo (née Beaty) are both screen legends in their own right (and each have an Oscar on their shelves), they didn’t find success at the same pace. When he was starting out, Warren was frustrated being known only as Shirley’s little brother. But when his star began to outshine his older sister’s, his good fortune didn’t exactly sit well with her either. Today, the actors are happy to support each other, but who knows how much prodding it really took from Mom and Dad over the years.
You can’t pick your family, but if you could, we’re guessing these BFFs still would have chosen each other. The Massachusetts-bred stars, who won an Oscar for cowriting Good Will Hunting, are childhood pals and 10th cousins, both descended from a bricklayer who traveled from England to the U.S. in the early 1600s.
