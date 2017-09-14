You Won’t Believe What The Fitness Marshall Made Us Do (Answer: Dance Our Butts Off to His Taylor Swift Video)
Even if you don’t consider yourself a member of Team Taylor Swift, you won’t be able to stop dancing alongside The Fitness Marshall‘s “Look What You Made Do” video. Caleb and his crew will have you “raising the dead” and “pulling up the weeds,” aka those people that have no place in your life.
43319064
Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/Fitness-Marshall-Taylor-Swift-Look-What-You-Made-Do-44020045