You Can Now Find Your Favorite Everlane Products When You’re Shopping at Nordstrom

In news that’ll make your week, Everlane and Nordstrom are partnering on a brand new in-store pop-up shop. Designed to bring you the best of Everlane’s essentials — like its covetable (and affordable) cashmere, 100% Human tees, newly-launched denim collection, and favorite everyday heels — Nordstrom will feature Everlane pop-up shops at eight stores across the US. Still, if you don’t happen to reside in any of those cities, the best part is that you won’t even have to leave your couch to take advantage of the new collaboration: you can also find Everlane’s cult favorites online via Nordstrom.

For those still unfamiliar with Everlane, this serves as an easy introduction, and it’s likely to make life-long fans out of a whole new audience. For any of us who already shop the brand, the benefit is obvious: seeing Everlane available in more places makes it easier to get our hands on the pieces we’ve long loved. Win, win! Ahead of the launch on Sept. 29, take an exclusive first look at what Everlane pieces you’ll see popping up in Nordstrom stores — and get excited.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Everlane-Launches-Nordstrom-44049849

