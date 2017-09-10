You Can Channel Claire Fraser With This Outlander Fashion Collection at Hot Topic

Time-traveling romance, sexy scenes — and unforgettable wardrobes. The third season of Outlander is returning to grace our screens with more Jamie and Clare, and Hot Topic is celebrating the show with a new themed fashion line. The nine-piece collection includes dresses, coats, and sweaters inspired by costumes worn by Claire Fraser. You’ll be able to sail through countries and time via your wardrobe — from the Scottish Highlands to Parisian high society. The line will be available at Hot Topic starting Sept. 12, just in time to celebrate the Outlander premiere on Sept. 10.

