Woman Denies Wrongdoing After Allegedly Shooting Homeless Man Who Asked Her To Move Porsche: ‘I’m Not a Bad Person’

An aspiring singer from Nashville, Tenn., defended herself in an online rant, days after she was charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a homeless man.

Katie Quackenbush, who goes by the stage name Katie Layne, was arrested Monday. Police believe the 26-year-old shot Gerald Melton, 54, twice near the famed Music Row on August 26.

According to a news release from Metro Nashville Police, Melton was “trying to sleep on the sidewalk” during early hours when he was “disturbed by exhaust fumes and loud music” allegedly coming from Quackenbush’s Porsche SUV.

According to police, Melton asked Quackenbush to move the vehicle and an argument ensued.

As their verbal quarrel continued, Melton began walking back to the sidewalk to sleep when Quackenbush allegedly got out of the Porsche armed, fired two shots at him and then fled, police said in their statement.

The homeless musician was wounded in the abdomen. Melton remains hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

Following her arrest this week, Quackenbush reposted one of her old music videos on YouTube with a new description, according to multiple outlets. “Media lies – so many facts about the case not being shown on media. Instead of judging how about you look into more information. I’m not a bad person,” she wrote.

Quackenbush’s father, Jesse Quackenbush, countered the police report, telling Nashville’s WSMV, “It’s been self-defense since day one, and the police have known this.”

Jesse said that his daughter, who moved to Nashville a few years ago to pursue a music career, pulled up at the scene to drop a friend off at her car. Melton was already arguing with another group of women when they got there, Jesse said in an attempt to defend Katie.

“She did give a warning shot not knowing that it hit him, and she’s being painted as this merciless person that would just leave someone dying in the street when it’s just not the case,” Jesse continued.

Adding, “I know there has been a problem in Nashville, so I’ve read, with the homeless attacking, raping and killing people. There has also been a problem with local citizens killing homeless people. So, my daughter is ending up as a poster child for all these pre-existing problems with the homeless.”

Katie bonded out of Davidson County jail on a $25,000 bail, and has a scheduled court appearance on Oct. 6.

