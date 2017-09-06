Woman Attempts Chris Pratt’s Guardians of the Galaxy Workout and Is ‘Barely Alive’ to Tell the Tale

We try a lot of celebrity workouts but a California woman has already attempted Chris Pratt‘s intense Guardians of the Galaxy workout so we don’t have to.

YouTube star Jordan Shalhoub, 27, followed the actor’s CrossFit-style exercise regime which he utilized to get in shape for the 2014 Marvel/Disney movie. Using Pratt’s trainer Duffy Gaver’s interview with Men’s Fitness as a guide, Shalhoub aimed to complete circuits of cardio and bodybuilding.

Though Gaver had Pratt to finish five rounds of 800-meter runs, power cleans, bench presses and box jumps, Shalhoub modified the star’s workout to three rounds and female equivalent numbers due to time constraint and physical capabilities.

The result was an exhausted Shalhoub who finished her workout by collapsing in a sweaty heap on the gym floor.

“If I had to rate this workout on a scale from one to ten I’d probably give it a six honestly, maybe a seven,” she said in her video.

While she said she would change a few aspects of the regime and did not give it ten out of ten, the fitness star was still “barely alive” post-workout.

“All in all it was a good workout … it definitely was exhausting,” she concluded.

According to Gaver, Pratt trained for five months, starting with 4-6 sessions a week in February 2013, and would even do extra workouts on his own if he felt up to it.

“Chris’ athleticism is amazing. He is incredibly disciplined and his work ethic is phenomenal,” the celebrity trainer revealed. “He isn’t the client you have to push; he’s the type of client you have to pull down. If you were to walk into the gym when he was training, you would have thought for sure you’ve got a guy getting ready for the NFL Combine.”

Aside from training in the gym, Pratt previously told PEOPLE that a healthy diet also helped with transforming into Peter Quill/Star Lord.

“I actually lost weight by eating more food, but eating the right food, eating healthy foods and so when I was done with the movie my body hadn’t been in starvation mode,” he said in November 2014. “It wasn’t like I was triggered to just gorge myself and get really fat again.”

