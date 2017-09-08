Wife of Trump Organization Ethics Lawyer Arrested for Allegedly Having Sex with 23-year-old Inmate in Car Outside Prison

The wife of a Trump Organization ethics lawyer was arrested for allegedly having sex in a car with an inmate.

Teresa Jo Burchfield, 53, was arrested Tuesday outside the Adult Detention Center in Fauquier County, Virginia, after she was allegedly found having sex with a 23-year-old inmate who was allowed to work outside the center, according to the Fauquier Times.

It was not immediately clear if she has retained an attorney or entered a plea.

Burchfield is married to Bobby Burchfield, who was hired as an independent ethics advisor to the Donald J. Revocable Trust in January, which has overseen the Trump Organization since the president took office, the Times reported.

The New York Daily News reported the inmate was found with “unauthorized” cigarettes, clothes and over-the-counter vitamins from Burchfield.

Sgt. James Hartman told the Daily News the inmate was not expected to face charges for the incident, but has been prohibited from working outside of the detention center.

Burchfield was released on a $5,000 bond and she is charged with misdemeanor unauthorized delivery to a jail, with a hearing scheduled for Friday, according to the Daily News.

According to the IB Times, Burchfield faces up to 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine if she is found guilty.

