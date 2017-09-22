Who Has Justin Timberlake Dated? See 10 Famous Women Who Rocked His Body

We all remember (and occasionally cry a river over) Justin Timberlake’s iconic romance with Britney Spears, but what other famous ladies has the singer cozied up to over the years? From big-time movie actresses to a few fellow singers, take a look back at the stars who were lucky enough to rock Justin’s body before he settled down with Jessica Biel.

36458957

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Who-Has-Justin-Timberlake-Dated-44058231

Share

More Celebrity News: