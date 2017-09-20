When It Comes to Taylor Swift’s Pop Career, Jake Gyllenhaal Knows It “All Too Well”

Jake Gyllenhaal certainly knows how to “shake off” a question he doesn’t want to answer. While promoting his latest movie, Stronger, which tells the true story of a man who lost his legs in the Boston Marathon bombing, the actor had a chat with Jeff Bauman, the man his character is based on, and it was absolutely hilarious. Not only does Jeff completely roast Jake about his acting ability — turns out he really wanted Ryan Reynolds to play him instead — but he even goes for the low blow by bringing up his famous ex Taylor Swift. “If you lost your legs in real life, do you think Taylor Swift would write a song about it?” Jeff quipped. Of course, Jake had the perfect response. His sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, may be out of the loop with Taylor’s career, but it seems like Jake knows it “all too well.”

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Jake-Gyllenhaal-Boston-Bombing-Survivor-Interview-44044137

