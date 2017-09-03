What 1 Woman Learned After Trying Grunge Makeup For a Week

When it comes to beauty, I’m not a risk-taker. The extent of my morning makeup routine (seen above on the left) typically consists of a few swipes of mascara and some blush, mainly because I never quite mastered the art of a cat eye or smoky shadow. After a brief encounter with dark lipstick piqued my curiosity, I challenged myself to wear one of the most extreme makeup trends — grunge — for a full work week.

Grunge beauty, which is inspired by the traditional moody style, became popular in the ’90s and has made a serious comeback in 2015. There are three basic elements that are essential to nailing it: a matte face, smoky eyes, and dark lips. Once these are accounted for, adding colors or products can tweak the look to fit any unique style or facial feature.

There are almost 200,000 grunge hair and makeup YouTube tutorials out there right now and the hashtag #grungemakeup has been used on Instagram over 12,000 times! One of the most well-known celebrities to adopt the trend is Kylie Jenner, who is known for her signature mauve over-lined lips. Factor the stats in with Kylie’s fierce interpretation of the fad, and I was sold. That, along with the drastic difference between grunge and my basic look, made it feel more intimidating — and necessary — to try.

I learned a lot about myself and makeup over the course of the week. If you’re considering undergoing a similar challenge, know that if you have beginner beauty skills, applying this type of look is tough. It takes skill and patience, neither of which came easily to me. That said, the physical and emotional transformation that occurred over the course of five days was a pleasant surprise. I went from insecure to confident about my technique, and I’m no longer reluctant to make a statement with my beauty style. Even better, I found some of my new favorite products along the way!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/How-Wear-Grunge-Makeup-39082558

