We Found It: Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Luna’s Ladybug Luggage (and Its Adorable Accessories!) 

Chrissy Teigen‘s daughter Luna Simone already has some adorable airport swag!

Before arriving in London for dad John Legend‘s tour, the 16-month-old was spotted rolling a suitcase of her very own, as seen on her famous mom’s Instagram. Luna walked through the airport terminal, gripping her super cute kid-sized suitcase with a ladybug pattern.

And your little one can have Luna’s bag, too — the Skip Hop Zoo Little Kid Livie Ladybug Luggage retails for $35 on Amazon. (If you have Prime, you can save 28 percent!)

Skip Hop features a whole line of Zoo Kid suitcases, including Blossom Butterfly, Otis Owl, Eureka Unicorn, and Jules Giraffe.

Not ready to travel with your toddler like the Lip Sync Battle host and her musician husband, but love the ladybug design? Check out four of our favorite Livie Ladybug products below!

Shop It! Skip Hop Baby Zoo Little Kid and Toddler Insulated and Water-Resistant Lunch Bag ($15), amazon.com

Shop It! Skip Hop Zoo Little Kid and Toddler Safety Harness Backpack ($18), amazon.com

Shop It! Skip Hop Baby Zoo Little Kid and Toddler Mealtime Lunch Kit Feeding Set ($9), amazon.com

Shop It! Skip Hop Baby Zoo Little Kid and Toddler Melamine Feeding Divided Plate ($6), amazon.com

