WATCH: Scott Disick Calls Tristan Thompson the ‘First Nice, Normal Guy’ Khloé Kardashian ‘Has Ever Brought Home’

Scott Disick approves of Khloé Kardashian‘s boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, 34, spoke highly of the 26-year-old NBA player during his appearance with Khloé, 33, on Steve Harvey‘s show Steve on Thursday.

“He’s the first nice, normal guy she’s ever brought home,” Disick told Harvey adding that Thompson fits in “pretty well” with the KarJenner family.

“Not that we’re nice and normal! He’s an unbelievable guy and I’m just not used to that,” the father of three continued. “One guy is a close friend of mine, who I love so that’s not true.”

Kardashian briefly dated rapper French Montana, who Disick has been seen out with on multiple occasions.

Thompson and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star have been dating since last fall. The couple has already discussed their future, including marriage and kids, but Kardashian admitted she’s completely happy with the relationship as-is.

“I do really love Cleveland, I really enjoy it,” Khloé told Harvey about jetting back and forth from Los Angeles to Ohio, where Thompson plays for the Cavaliers. “I love the best of both worlds.”

A source told PEOPLE in July that Kardashian and Thompson are house-hunting together. They’re not moving in together officially just yet, but the athlete (who has a home in Cleveland) is looking to rent a place in Los Angeles, according to the insider.

“Khloé is just the happiest,” said the source. “She loves spending every day with Tristan.”

Kardashian and Disick’s episode of The Steve Harvey Show airs Thursday (check local listings).

