WATCH: Thomas Rhett’s Daughters Surprise Their Dad with Adorable On-Stage Appearance During His York Fair Concert

Thomas Rhett had the cutest stage crashers during his York Fair concert in Pennsylvania on Friday.

During his performances of “Die a Happy Man” and “Craving,” the country star, 27, was surprised on stage by his wife Lauren Akin and their 21-month-old daughter Willa Gray and 5-week-old Ada James, who made her first stage appearance ever.

The sweet family moment was captured on video and shared by Rhett on Twitter and Instagram for all to witness. “Love when the fam comes out,” the singer captioned the footage.

Rhett, who recently released his latest album Life Changes, told PEOPLE earlier this month that he and Lauren are doing their best to balance family time with the grueling promo schedule after adopting 21-month-old daughter Willa Gray from Uganda in May and welcoming baby Ada James on Aug. 12.

“The moment we look at our calendars, it really does stress us out,” the father of two said. “But if Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean can do it, we can do it!”

After welcoming Ada James and spending a cozy – if chaotic — two weeks at home in Nashville, Tennessee, Rhett faced a 12-day trip to New York and will be going on a whirlwind tour of three cities (Chicago, Boston and Philadelphia).

“It’s not like there ever is a perfect time to have kids, or a perfect time to put out a record,” Rhett shared. “We just happen to be doing both at the exact same time! We keep going back to ‘Take it one day at a time.’ ”

