WATCH: Mika Brzezinski Cracks Up After Getting Asked if Her and Joe Scarborough’s Opposing Views Make Things ‘Spicy’

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough may be engaged, but that doesn’t mean Brzezinski wants to discuss the dirty details on television.

During the Morning Joe couple’s Thursday appearance on The View, they were asked a series of questions about their relationship, starting with the obvious: How does a couple who has to be together all day long make it work?

“Honestly?” Brzezinski asked.

“You know, they say that absence makes the heart go fonder,” Scarborough began, before Brzezinski interjected, “We wouldn’t know what that feels like.”

Still, she added, “it’s fun.”

“You know what’s so funny is I told Mika all along that, you know, my parents worked together. And I was like, ‘How do they do that?’” Scarborough added. “But it works.”

“What we do is really fun, though,” Brzezinski continued. “Our job doesn’t feel like work. It really is a fun conversation. We love everybody we work with. And in this business that’s really, I mean, you guys do it, but it’s hard to accomplish.”

But when asked whether their opposing political opinions — Brzezinski is a Democrat and Scarborough was formerly a member of the Republican party and is currently an Independent — make things “spicy,” Brzezinski lost it.

“Oh my god,” she said, covering her face and laughing.

“Yeah, we have,” Scarborough added, pausing to look over at Brzezinski. “There’s been a coming together recently…”

“Okay, no!” she said, effectively shutting down the conversation.

RELATED VIDEO: Morning Joe Co-Hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Are Engaged

Although Scarborough and Brzezinski have been on air together as co-hosts of Morning Joe with Willie Geist for 10 years, their relationship didn’t begin until after Brzezinski, a mother of two, split from her husband of 22 years in June.

Rumors that the two were dating soon started circulating. Scarborough, who has three children of his own, divorced his second wife in 2013.

However, Brzezinski initially remained mum on the new romance with her co-host. In a 2016 piece for GQ, she said, “I really don’t want to talk about my personal life.”

But in May, the couple got engaged.

A source told Page Six that Scarborough proposed during the couple’s vacation to France and Monaco in celebration of Brzezinski’s 50th birthday.

“Joe got down on one knee and proposed old-fashioned-style with a ring. Of course, Mika accepted. They came back from the trip on Cloud Nine,” the insider told the outlet. “There are no wedding plans as of yet, they are just telling their families the happy news.”

During an interview in August with SiriusXM’s “Dialing Donny” ,Scarborough talked about their relationship, saying, “I realized after a couple of years of sort of slinking around my house and being depressed … I was being Bridget Jones.”

“I realized that she was the one and everything’s worked out,” he added.

Morning Joe airs on MSNBC weekdays at 6 a.m. ET.

Via: http://people.com/tv/mika-brzezinski-joe-scarborough-relationship-spicy/

Share

More Celebrity News: