Ulta’s Fall Haul Sale Is Here, So You Can Go Ahead and Spend All Your Money Now

Just as you’re probably stocking up on a few new cardigans or beanies in preparation for sweater weather, you should treat yourself to a few new beauty products for Fall. OK, maybe more than a few products. Why not stock up on all the goodies you could ever possibly need to get your Autumnal looks on?

Luckily, the good people at Ulta want to make this season’s glamour a little more affordable. That’s why from now until Sept. 30, Ulta is holding it’s major Fall Haul Sale, where everything retails for $20 and under.

This sale includes products from the likes of NYX, The Body Shop, Pacifica, Maybelline, and OGX. You can strategize your purchases in two general ways. First, you can use the Fall Haul sale as a way to save on new releases, such as the NYX In Your Element Collection.

Or, you can just stock up on your favorite necessities, such as TRESemm hair care products or Neutrogena foundations. You do you!

Ahead, find our favorite discounted items in this year’s Fall Haul event. Since this list includes makeup, skin, and hair care, it’s safe to say there’s something here for everyone.

