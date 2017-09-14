Tyrese Gibson Calls Ex-Wife ‘Bitter’ After She Accuses Him of Abusing Daughter & Is Granted Temporary Restraining Order

Tyrese Gibson shared family photos on Instagram Wednesday saying he just wanted to co-parent his daughter after his ex-wife was granted a temporary restraining order against him.

The actor, 38, wrote his ex, Norma Mitchell Gibson, was “being bitter, resentful” and mean-spirited, and accused her of attacking him.

“All I wanna do is co/parent nothing else…… Please…. Stick and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt…… I’ve only prayed that your heart heals and we live our lives separately and peacefully on behalf of our daughter……,” he wrote on Instagram. “There’s someone out here for everybody – Norma I know you can see this, I’m sorry I got re-married, I’m sorry we didn’t work out I’m sorry you haven’t been able to find another man since we separated…… Sometimes you get married and have kids and things just don’t work out, but I have NEVER wished harm on you.”

He continued with, “I was hoping by now you got over what we used to be… Being bitter, resentful and just felt out mean will has never been good for our daughter …. But I see the attacks just won’t stop so I believe this too will pass and God and the courts will reveal the truth.”

The couple were married from 2007 to 2009, and share 10-year-old daughter, Shayla.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, physical and legal custody of Shayla was temporarily granted to Norma, while ordering the Fast & Furious actor to stay 100 yards away from both of them, including Norma’s home, pending a hearing scheduled for Oct. 2.

The actor was not granted visitation rights before the hearing date.

In court documents, Norma accused Tyrese of of abusing their daughter on Aug. 19, alleging the actor “pushed our daughter to the ground, pinned her face down, put his knees on her back, grabbed her hands with one arm and beat her with the other.”

PEOPLE reached out to the actor’s reps but did not receive a response.

Norma alleges her ex hit Shayla “between 12 and 16 times,” leading the child to allegedly later tell her mother that she couldn’t sit down due to pain and saying, “Mum, Dad beat me so hard that it hurts when I sit down.”

In her declaration, Norma claims Tyrese was diagnosed with Bipolar disorder as well as manic behavior by three psychotherapists — which she said he denied. She also expressed she was “deeply concerned” about the actor taking their daughter to Dubai, where he has allegedly threatened to travel in the past — and stating the he did not return their daughter’s passport to her when she requested.

She also claimed the actor withheld contact between her and Shayla while their daughter stayed with him.

Apart from alleging that he abused their daughter, Norma also wrote in her declaration that he was prone to “beat on the people he is in conflict with” and that he had hit her “a number of times in the past including when I was pregnant with our daughter.”

The actor remarried to Samantha Lee Gibson on Valentine’s Day in a secret ceremony.

Via: http://people.com/movies/tyrese-gibson-ex-granted-temp-restraining-order/

Share

More Celebrity News: