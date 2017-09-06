Tiffani Thiessen’s Most Important Piece of Art Isn’t Worth Millions: It ‘Brightens My Heart and Our Home’

Tiffani Thiessen may have traded in Kelly Kapowski’s pom-poms for a chef’s hat long ago, but the actress is still the biggest cheerleader for one group of local artists: her kids!

Harper, 7, and Holt’s, 2, masterpieces aren’t just stuck on the fridge. The actress and Cooking Channel host, 43, created a permanent gallery wall display of the the pint-size Picassos’ greatest hits.“My husband and I tend to let the kids pick out some of their favorite pieces in addition to our own favorites. We then have them framed and play around with them on the wall to see which ones work best together.” says Thiessen, who collaborated with online framing service Framebridge to create the installation.

And while mom code dictates she’s not allowed to pick a favorite — “It’s so hard to pick just one. Our family is very art driven. We all love to create.” — Thiessen says she will change up which pieces she displays as her and husband Brady Smith’s preferences (and their little ones’ artistic styles) evolve.

Her main art-hanging takeaway can be easily applied to grown-up-only gallery walls too: display what you love. Says Thiessen, “Seeing our kids’ beautiful, colorful art hung on the wall brightens my heart and our home.”

