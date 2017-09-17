Three’s Company Too! Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Step Out in Hollywood with Larry David

On Saturday, Ben Affleck and girlfriend Lindsay Shookus stepped out for a night together in Hollywood where they were joined by the lovable but curmudgeonly comic Larry David.

Affleck, 45, was wearing a plaid suit with a white shirt, while Shookus, 37, was wearing a lacy black outfit and heels. David, 70, was dressed very casually, wearing a blue cardigan, off-white pants and sneakers.

While they were all outside walking together, Shookus reached out to hold onto Affleck’s arm.

Shookus and David have likely met before — Shookus is a producer on Saturday Night Live, which David hosted in February 2016. David’s daughter, Cazzie David, is also dating SNL castmember Pete Davidson.

Affleck and Shookus took their relationship public in early July, three months after Affleck and Jennifer Garner, 45, coordinated their divorce filings after almost two years of separation.

The two have been spending time together on both coasts since, stepping out for coffee runs, casual breakfast dates and nights out. They recently vacationed in Maine together, and on Saturday night, the two were spotted cuddling up together at the U.S. Open in New York City.

Shookus was previously married to SNL colleague Kevin Miller and has one daughter with him. Affleck has three children with Garner — Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

