This Popular Street Style Trend Is Way Less Expensive Than You’d Think
Whether you meticulously follow street style stars on Instagram or just casually peruse the explore feature on your phone, you’ve probably noticed a few key trends pop up on the most daring of dressers. White boots is a huge one, but another that has really grabbed our attention is the plaid blazer. Rooted in equestrian culture, the structured menswear-inspired jacket doesn’t have to send you down a regretful prep school path of short skirts and knee-high stockings. Toss a plaid blazer on over a unisex white t-shirt, then throw on your favorite jeans, and you’ve masterfully made the outwear casual and cool.
Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Plaid-Blazers-44024158