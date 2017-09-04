This Monkey Style In-N-Out Burger Will Turn You Into an Animal

Foodbeast dreamt up this mashup masterpiece, and it’s something we’ve been drooling over since it first told us about it. But alas — when we tried to order this for ourselves, we were met with rejection and despair. While you can simply order a Double-Double with Animal Style fries and DIY it yourself at In-N-Out, we thought we’d take the opportunity to show you how to not only make the Monkey Style burger at home but also teach you the tricks of the trade to getting those irresistible mustard-grilled patties that are synonymous with the Double Double. Not a meat eater? Take a look at our Animal Style grilled cheese recipe.

