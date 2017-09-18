This Is Us’ Milo Ventimiglia Brings Girlfriend Kelly Egarian to the Emmys

They have been keeping their relationship out of the public eye, but on his big night Milo Ventimiglia wanted his girlfriend by his side.

The This Is Us star was seen looking cozy with Kelly Egarian, a marketing coordinator on Sunday.

They did not pose up for photographs on the red carpet but Egarian sat next to her actor beau throughout the awards ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles.

The pair — who have yet to confirm their relationship — were then seen enjoying a post-Emmys dinner at the lavish Governors Ball and walking through the crowd hand-in-hand.

Ventimiglia, 40, and the 31-year-old marketing coordinator were looking extremely comfortable with each other and the actor made sure she was included in his conversations as pals stopped by their table for a chat.

While their relationship may not be red carpet official, Ventimiglia and Egarian are costar official, with the pair enjoying dinner with Mandy Moore and her new fiancé, Taylor Goldsmith.

Ventimiglia was nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series at the 2017 Emmys on Sunday night. However, his costar Sterling K. Brown took home the Emmy.

Ventimiglia does not often speak about his love life but this week did open up about his previously relationship with for Heroes costar Hayden Panettiere.

Reflecting on dating a previous costar in a new interview with Mr. Porter, Ventimiglia admitted he would “never do it again.”

“There are things that happen to you in your life that shape who you are. Everything I’ve been through from jobs to friendships to partnerships, everything has built me to who I am,” he said.

“You learn from it. You learn a better way of doing things. It wasn’t until my mid to late twenties that the job wears on you, relationships wear on you,” added Ventimiglia.

Still, he revealed he “wouldn’t change a thing.”

“When you get knocked over the head in life, it builds your perspective,” he added.

— Additional reporting by Kara Warner and Christina Dugan

