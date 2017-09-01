This Free Amazon Feature Has Raised $54M For Charity, but Most People Don’t Know About It

What if I told you that there was a way to contribute to your favorite charitable organization every time you shopped online, without spending any extra cash? Well, there is! To use AmazonSmile, it literally only takes typing “smile.” before the Amazon URL to donate 0.5 percent of a product’s price toward the verified charity of your choice — with no additional cost to you.

Amazon describes the program:

AmazonSmile is a simple and automatic way for you to support your favorite charitable organization every time you shop, at no cost to you. When you shop at smile.amazon.com, you’ll find the exact same low prices, vast selection and convenient shopping experience as Amazon.com, with the added bonus that Amazon will donate a portion of the purchase price to your favorite charitable organization. You can choose from nearly one million organizations to support.

At press time, over $54 million has been donated to charity through AmazonSmile. To best utilize the easy donation service, I have a few pro tips for using Smile.

Choose the charity that’s special to you by selecting “Change your Charity” in “Your Account.” You can alter your chosen charity any time, so one month you can contribute to the SPCA and another you can donate to the World Wildlife Fund.

Create an AmazonSmile bookmark so you don’t forget to utilize the service when online shopping.

Install an internet browser plugin like AlwaysSmile to redirect your Amazon clicks even when it slips your mind.

So there you have it — get shopping! While you might feel some guilt for ordering wine to your door, you can rest easy knowing that at least a fraction of it went to a good cause.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/smart-living/What-AmazonSmile-43965339

Share

More Celebrity News: