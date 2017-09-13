These Sexy Pictures Prove That Jennifer Lawrence Will Always Be the Girl on Fire

Jennifer Lawrence could literally wear a burlap sack and she’d still be one of the most beautiful human beings on the planet. Aside from being insanely attractive, she’s also funny, talented, and unapologetically candid, and we love her all the more for it. Over the years, we’ve seen the 27-year-old go from an indie star to a seasoned Oscar-winning actress, but we’ve also watched her blossom into a striking young woman. She may have put her days of playing Katniss Everdeen behind her, but these sexy photos prove she will always be the girl on fire.

40810012

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Jennifer-Lawrence-Sexy-Pictures-43988023

Share

More Celebrity News: