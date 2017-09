You never know what a new Fashion Month will bring, but if New York Fashion Week Spring 2018 is any indication, things are going to get pretty colorful. From neon brows to pastel smokey eyes, labels are delivering heaps of drama and whimsy in their beauty looks. Read on for the most dramatic looks we’ve seen backstage and on the runway.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Hair-Makeup-Spring-2018-New-York-Fashion-Week-43983488

Share

More Celebrity News: