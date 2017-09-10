These Peeks of Jason Momoa as Aquaman Prove That He’s the Perfect Casting Choice
In case his crazy Justice League workout regimen or the first look behind the scenes didn’t convince you that Jason Momoa is perfect for the role of DC Comics’ Aquaman (a trident-wielding half-god also known as Arthur Curry), we’ve rounded up all the peeks we’ve gotten at the highly anticipated Atlantean hero. Momoa’s hulking stature, no-nonsense gaze, and ability to rock tattoos lend him the perfect look for embodying director Zack Snyder’s new take on the beloved hero, and the actor’s pioneering attitude and respect for the sea mean that he’s inwardly suited for the role also.
Both interviews with Momoa and social media snaps about his new role reveal that he’s ridiculously excited to pick up Aquaman’s trident — especially because he’ll be able to portray his Polynesian heritage in the role. Check out these incredible moments from the filming of Justice League, his appearance in the trailer, and Aquaman’s brief cameo in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Once you see how powerful, passionate, and intimidating Momoa appears in the role, you’ll barely be able to wait for the Justice League premiere! (If that is indeed the case, then here are all the shots you need of him from the first Justice League trailer.)
Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Jason-Momoa-Aquaman-Pictures-41895773