These Electrolyte Jello Shots Make Your Workout Recovery Feel Like a Party
Get your electrolyte fix with these vegan jello shots! Easy to make and easy to eat.
Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/Electrolyte-Jello-Shots-43936331
Congrats Ashton Kutcher for being the first recipient of CelebTweets.com’s “Foot in Mouth” Award!
June 30, 1975: A few days after her divorce was finalized to Sonny Bono, Cher marries rock star Gregg Allman. She then filed for divorce from him nine days later.
Get your electrolyte fix with these vegan jello shots! Easy to make and easy to eat.
Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/Electrolyte-Jello-Shots-43936331