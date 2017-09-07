These Boozy Popsicles Come in Champagne, Frosé, and Prosecco!

A post shared by POPS (@popspoparazzi) on May 9, 2017 at 8:38am PDT

Boozy popsicles are the hottest way to cool down this Summer, and the new products keep on coming. Your next obsession will be the Champagne, Frosé, and Prosecco popsicles from Pops, a brand of popsicles made in Britain using all-natural ingredients. Each popsicle comes push-pop style and contains about four percent alcohol by volume, which is a little less than the average ABV for beer. The flavors are downright mouthwatering and will make you want to transport yourself to a poolside party immediately. The Bellini Popsicle is made with half a glass of Prosecco, peach schnapps, blood oranges, and hibiscus flowers for coloring. The Classic Champagne Popsicle is made with pure Champagne and is basically like eating a Champagne slushie. There’s even a Moscow Mule Popsicle.

Unfortunately, they’re only available in Melbourne and in the UK. It seems other countries are crushing it in the boozy ice pops category, so America has some catching up to do! For now, you can stick to the boozy frozen treats you can make any time you want, like homemade alcoholic popsicles and plenty of boozy slushies.

