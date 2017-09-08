These Are the 7 Editor-Approved Aesop Products You Need to Try

If you’ve been hearing a lot of buzz about the beauty brand Aesop, it might be because it’s slowly growing a big following. The minimalist beauty brand covers all the bases, including products for skin, hair, and body. It was founded in 1987 and prides itself in producing fresh plant-based and laboratory-made ingredients.

Last year, the Australia-based brand popped up at Nordstrom, making it easier than ever for us to get our hands on it, which is how we came to discover the wasabi toothpaste. If you’ve been curious to learn more about Aesop, check out some of the products our editors are loving right now.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/What-Aesop-43989431

Share

More Celebrity News: