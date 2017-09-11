There’s an Actual Pumpkin Spice Latte Purse For Committed Fans Only

We thought we’d seen peak pumpkin-spice madness when we discovered pumpkin spice cough drops, but fashion designer Betsey Johnson has taken the PSL obsession to a level we never thought possible. She recently released a pumpkin spice latte purse that allows you to carry the quintessential Fall beverage with you all year round — literally. The Kitsch Pumpkin Spice Crossbody ($78) is a white bag in a cylindrical shape that resembles a Starbucks cup, and the meticulous details will make any PSL-lover swoon. The crossbody bag is covered in whimsical pumpkin and leaf designs, has the hashtag #Iloveyoualatte on the side, features a realistic-looking lipstick mark on the “lid,” has check boxes for “sugar, spice, and everything nice” where the boxes for “decaf” and “syrup” would normally be, and is complete with a gold chain strap.

While a $5 Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte might satisfy your cravings and get you the quintessential Instagram, this pricier version guarantees you can sport your favorite coffee beverage at all times. Sure, it’s pretty damn over the top, but if this is your definition of the perfect Fall handbag, there’s no shame in rocking it!

