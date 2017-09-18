There’s a Pair of $90 Shoes Hiding Under Julianne Hough’s Emmys Gown

If you’ve been drooling over the couture on the Emmys red carpet, we feel you. But sometimes, we just want a fashion moment we can relate to — translation: something we can actually wear. Fortunately, Julianne Hough is here to give us both. The actress walked the red carpet in a stunning floral-embroidered, sheer black Marchesa gown. With a crisscrossed sheer bodice covered in pretty pink detailing, it was easy to miss her platform shoes at first, but we’re glad we didn’t. Hiding under her sheer train were a pair of comfy, cool ’70s-inspired Aldo sandals that retail for $90. So, while the dress may be a dream, these heels could totally be your own reality.

Read on to see Julianne’s breathtaking look, then shop the shoes for yourself.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Julianne-Hough-Emmys-Dress-2017-44036035

Share

More Celebrity News: