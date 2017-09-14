There Are Even MORE New Hello Kitty Wines You’ll Want to Order ASAP

It’s easier than ever to get your hands on a bottle of Hello Kitty wine, and as it turns out, Hello Kitty just released more bottles with new sleek designs. Italian winery Torti imports the wines to the States weekly, and they can be bought online through Mission Wine Company or through its distributor, SW Vino (please note its website is currently down due to heavy traffic). If the varietal you want appears sold out online, don’t despair! I called SW Vino (1-714-658-8866) and confirmed that it just received a shipment of all the wines, including the Pinot Nero (white) and Pinot Noir. You can place an order by calling if you can’t find the bottle you’re looking for online. If you’re not sure which one to try first, take a look at the prices and the tasting notes so you can make an informed choice before purchasing. Now let’s get to popping and sipping that Sanrio nectar of the gods (um, kitties!).

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/Hello-Kitty-Wines-43908538

