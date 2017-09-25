The Perfect Protein-Packed Fall Salad Recipe

As the temperature outside slowly plummets, so does your desire for a cold, light, and crisp salad. But you know you should be eating one because they’re so healthy for you. Here’s a Winter salad recipe you’ll actually want to devour.

Massaged kale is topped with warm maple-cinnamon roasted butternut squash, white beans for protein, cucumbers and almonds for a satisfying crunch, and raisins for a little added sweetness. This delicious salad is only 426 calories and offers 15.8 grams of fiber and over 19 grams of protein. And even though the maple-roasted butternut squash tastes like candy, this salad only has 12.2 grams of sugar.

Enjoy this salad traditionally in a bowl, or if you want to make it for lunch, layer it up in a mason jar.

