The Most Size-Inclusive Runway Kicked Off London Fashion Week

On the eve of London Fashion Week, retailer Simply Be made a strong statement about how it believes the future of fashion should look. The brand, which caters to sizes 12-32, staged The Curve Catwalk, designed to be the UK’s most size-inclusive runway. Featuring models and influencers who spanned the breadth of the size range, the event showcased some of Simply Be’s key pieces for Fall 2017, including party wear, outerwear, and lingerie.

There were plenty of recognizable faces, including plus-size influencers like Callie Thorpe, Felicity Hayward, Tess Holliday, and Hayley Hasselhoff, as well as Britain’s Missing Top Model winner Kelly Knox, each sporting an array of looks that can be shopped right now from Simply Be. Take a look at the whole show now, then invest in a few of our favorite pieces from it.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Simply-Curve-Catwalk-September-2017-44027790

