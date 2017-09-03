The Habit That Will Help You Lose the Extra Weight

Feel like you’ve got a little extra padding to deal with? The health experts at Harvard have an answer for you to help you shed the weight: keep your glycemic index (GI) chart handy.

In the December 2014 issue of Harvard Health Review, researchers note that it’s not fat that you should be worried about if you are watching your weight — it’s refined carbs. Recent studies have shown that refined carbs and simple sugars may be worse for your heart than saturated fats and that sticking to a low-carb, high-protein diet is the key to weight-loss success. But since we can’t live off BBQ meats alone, here’s a simple solution: when faced with carb choices, go with low-GI foods, which slow down the rate that glucose (sugar) gets introduced into your body. High-GI foods, in contrast, cause a spike in your blood sugar as well as insulin, causing you to crave more sugary foods when your glucose levels drop.

The GI index ranks foods on a zero to 100 scale; in general, a GI of 1 to 55 is low, 56 to 69 is medium, and 70 to 100 is high — you should limit these high-ranking foods in your diet. If you know your GI values, you’ll know that you need to avoid white rice, white flour, and packaged cereals, and choose whole grains, whole fruits, and other complex carbs instead. You can also choose foods that are low on the glycemic load scale, which measures the blood-sugar-raising power of that food. A glycemic load of 10 or less is low, 11 to 19 is medium, and 20 or more is high.

Following the glycemic index isn’t a new concept, but it’s a useful way to keep your eating habits in check when on the go. Knowing your numbers is a quick way to help ensure that you’re making smarter choices whether you’re at a party or just looking to get back on track. Check out a handy GI chart of a few foods below, and check out a list of GI and glycemic load values of 100 common foods here.

Food

Glycemic index

Glycemic load per serving

Apple

39

6

Baguette, white, plain

95

15

Banana, ripe

62

16

Brown rice

50

16

Carrots

35

2

Dates, dried

42

18

Cranberry juice cocktail

68

24

Graham crackers

74

14

Grapefruit

25

3

Green peas

51

4

Ice cream

57

6

Instant oatmeal

83

30

Milk, full fat

41

5

Milk, skim

32

4

Orange

40

4

Orange juice, unsweetened

50

12

Parsnips

52

4

Potato, russet, baked

111

33

Potato, white, boiled

82

21

Quinoa

53

13

Spaghetti, white, boiled

46

22

Spaghetti, wholemeal, boiled

42

17

Sponge cake, plain

46

17

Shortbread

64

10

Sweet potato, average

70

22

White rice

89

43

White basmati rice, quick-cooking

67

28

Whole-wheat bread

71

9

Yam

54

20

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/How-Glycemic-Index-Helps-You-Lose-Weight-36247527

