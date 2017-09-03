The Habit That Will Help You Lose the Extra Weight
Feel like you’ve got a little extra padding to deal with? The health experts at Harvard have an answer for you to help you shed the weight: keep your glycemic index (GI) chart handy.
In the December 2014 issue of Harvard Health Review, researchers note that it’s not fat that you should be worried about if you are watching your weight — it’s refined carbs. Recent studies have shown that refined carbs and simple sugars may be worse for your heart than saturated fats and that sticking to a low-carb, high-protein diet is the key to weight-loss success. But since we can’t live off BBQ meats alone, here’s a simple solution: when faced with carb choices, go with low-GI foods, which slow down the rate that glucose (sugar) gets introduced into your body. High-GI foods, in contrast, cause a spike in your blood sugar as well as insulin, causing you to crave more sugary foods when your glucose levels drop.
The GI index ranks foods on a zero to 100 scale; in general, a GI of 1 to 55 is low, 56 to 69 is medium, and 70 to 100 is high — you should limit these high-ranking foods in your diet. If you know your GI values, you’ll know that you need to avoid white rice, white flour, and packaged cereals, and choose whole grains, whole fruits, and other complex carbs instead. You can also choose foods that are low on the glycemic load scale, which measures the blood-sugar-raising power of that food. A glycemic load of 10 or less is low, 11 to 19 is medium, and 20 or more is high.
Following the glycemic index isn’t a new concept, but it’s a useful way to keep your eating habits in check when on the go. Knowing your numbers is a quick way to help ensure that you’re making smarter choices whether you’re at a party or just looking to get back on track. Check out a handy GI chart of a few foods below, and check out a list of GI and glycemic load values of 100 common foods here.
Food
Glycemic index
Glycemic load per serving
Apple
39
6
Baguette, white, plain
95
15
Banana, ripe
62
16
Brown rice
50
16
Carrots
35
2
Dates, dried
42
18
Cranberry juice cocktail
68
24
Graham crackers
74
14
Grapefruit
25
3
Green peas
51
4
Ice cream
57
6
Instant oatmeal
83
30
Milk, full fat
41
5
Milk, skim
32
4
Orange
40
4
Orange juice, unsweetened
50
12
Parsnips
52
4
Potato, russet, baked
111
33
Potato, white, boiled
82
21
Quinoa
53
13
Spaghetti, white, boiled
46
22
Spaghetti, wholemeal, boiled
42
17
Sponge cake, plain
46
17
Shortbread
64
10
Sweet potato, average
70
22
White rice
89
43
White basmati rice, quick-cooking
67
28
Whole-wheat bread
71
9
Yam
54
20
