The Amazing Reason This Always Campaign Is Telling Girls to “Keep Failing”

When it comes to doing something “like a girl,” actress Yara Shahidi knows that it’s all about your own personal expectations, not what society expects. It’s about “challenging yourself and pushing yourself to move forward no matter what life throws at you,” she told POPSUGAR while discussing her Like a Girl campaign with Always.

“It’s about being yourself,” she said. She went on to say why Always’s campaign about encouraging failure was so important to her. “I wanted to help girls understand the failing is absolutely not the end of the world. In fact, failing is the one thing that helps us learn, grow, and ultimately build confidence.”

Always’s latest inspirational video encourages girls going through puberty to try — and fail — and keep going, even when it’s hard. Always conducted a study that showed that during the years girls are going through puberty, it can be terrifying for them to get out and try new things because they’re so afraid they’re going to fail. But for Yara, she knows failure is a part of life, and to get through it, you just have to do it — and keep asking questions. “Instead of sitting and quietly feeling insecure about things, talk to your family and friends!”

Check out the latest Always video, which focuses on girls recognizing that failure is a sign of progress, below.

