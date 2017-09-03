Taylor Swift Takes a Break From Plotting Revenge to Attend Her Best Friend’s Wedding

After Taylor Swift released her music video for her new song, “Look What You Made Me Do” at the MTV VMAs last month, it was clear that a lot of her recent time out of the spotlight was spent plotting revenge and planning all of those hidden references. But the singer, who is gearing up for the release of her new album Reputation in November, took a break from all that to report for bridesmaid duty.

Taylor attended the wedding of her childhood best friend, Abigail Anderson, in Martha’s Vineyard on Saturday. Dressed in a gorgeous maroon dress with matching lipstick, Taylor held up Abigail’s massive gown as they made their way into the venue. Abigail, who obviously had a spot on Taylor’s Junior Jewels t-shirt in her “LWYMMD” video, got engaged in June 2016 and celebrated the happy news at Taylor’s annual Fourth of July bash that July. While Taylor’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, sadly didn’t pop up, he may have just been avoiding the photographers since the two are reportedly enjoying keeping their romance out of the spotlight.

