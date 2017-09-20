Tarek El Moussa Shares Emotional Photo From ‘The Absolute Lowest Points of My Life’

Tarek El Moussa has had a rough few years with multiple health battles and also the very public breakdown of his marriage.

ON Tuesday night, the Flip or Flop star, 36, reflected on one of those tough times by sharing a photo of himself from “one of the absolute lowest points of my life,”.

“NOT embarrassed to share!!! This was one of the absolute lowest points of my life!!” El Moussa wrote in the caption of a photo of him sitting in the driver’s side of his car wearing dark shades and a plaid shirt.

“After beating cancer twice I had a horrific back injury. Over the course of 10 months I lost 50 pounds from all the pain meds which prevented me from wanting to eat and I was nauseous all the time,” he continued.

“I remember those days… in this photo I’m pale white… eyes are black… and I was 169 pounds!! My clothing didn’t fit and it looks like I’m wearing drapes!” he added.

El Moussa gave encouragement to those struggling with difficult times, writing, “This photo is a reminder than anything is possible with hope. While I went through this it was the first time in my life I wanted to quit! Thank god I didn’t…or I wouldn’t be standing tall today!!”

“Reminder everyone, anything is possible! you just have to believe! T” he wrote.

In 2013, the reality star and father of two battled thyroid cancer after a fan noticed a lump on his neck and called the show’s producers to say he might have a thyroid problem. He was diagnosed with testicular cancer that same year, but kept that a secret until he opened up about it to PEOPLE in March.

“Testicular cancer is more of a private thing,” he previously told PEOPLE about why he kept it a secret.

In 2016, his marriage to his costar wife Christina El Moussa also fell apart. The couple — who share two children Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 2, — have been able to move past their split to continue filming their HGTV renovation show together.

