Tamra Judge Calls RHOC Costars ‘Homophobic Bullies’ as She Slams Them for Claiming Her Husband Is Gay

The false rumors finally ended Tamra Judge‘s friendship with Vicki Gunvalson. And on Monday’s new Real Housewives of Orange County, accusations once again surfaced that Tamra’s husband Eddie Judge is gay — this time coming from a former friend of the pair who was in their wedding.

“I saw him making out with a guy. Making out with tongue,” claimed Ricky Santana, who RHOC fans might remember from his previous appearances on the show and Tamra’s O.C. Wedding spinoff.

The scene went down at Gunvalson’s house, where ex-Housewives Gretchen Rossi and Lizzie Rovsek had gathered with Gunvalson and Housewife Kelly Dodd to catch up while celebrating the O.G. of the O.C.’s birthday.

After the episode aired, Tamra slammed Gunvalson, Rossi, Rovsek and Dodd for being “homophobic bullies” in a post that was shared on Instagram and Twitter.

“How orchestrated and wrong was that? The worst acting I’ve ever seen. They are nothing but homophobic bullies that think it’s okay to try and Out a straight man hoping to humiliate him,” she captioned a smiling photo of Eddie. “Well guess what it didn’t work ! It’s Not the 1920′s and being gay is not something to be ashamed of or mocked. You should all be ashamed of yourself. We all know who was behind this …. bye.”

Rossi responded to Tamra’s post with a post of her own, defending herself with a statement that read: “I am not homophobic in any way! No one was trying to ‘out’ anyone,” the former Housewives star wrote, later adding: “Besides it’s only ‘outing’ someone if he is actually gay….which she adamantly denies.”

Santana was there at the wedding as a friend of Rossi’s — a pairing formed when his friendship with Tamra fell apart not long after her and Eddie’s 2013 nuptials, in which he served as her maid of honor.

“Tamra and I had many falling outs in the many years we were friends,” he wrote on Twitter in 2015 of the demise of their 10-year friendship. “I couldn’t do it anymore.”

Being that Gunvalson, Dodd, Rossi and Rovsek all had major conflicts with Tamra themselves, it was no surprise to see them revel in more rumors that Eddie might be gay — which both Judges have long denied.

Though Gunvalson pretended she didn’t want to hear the claims at first, she quickly confessed to viewers that she was interested in the scoop. That wasn’t much of a surprise, either, as she had vowed to “punish” Tamra for “not being my friend” earlier in the season.

“I don’t want to know this. I don’t want to know this. I don’t want information in my brain that validates what was told to me. I don’t want to know this,” she joked on Monday’s episode, then admitting, “Tell me more!”

RELATED VIDEO: The Real Housewives of Orange County Star Tamra Judge on Vicki Gunvalson: ‘She’s Done Too Much Damage to Me’

Her effort to play coy likely stems from the fact that Tamra blamed Gunvalson last season for spreading false rumors about Eddie to Dodd.

“I know that repeating a rumor is the same as telling it,” Gunvalson had told Tamra when confronted about the Eddie accusations. “It’s gossip.”

But on Monday’s episode, Dodd insisted she had heard things about Eddie’s sexuality long ago.

“Lizzie and I have been friends for awhile — she was probably one of my first friends,” Dodd said. “And we went to work out a long time ago and we had a mutual friend that said while we were working out, ‘Oh, Eddie was a spin instructor here. And everyone thought that he was gay.’ That was the first time someone told me that.”

Rovsek backed it up. “Tamra even told me one time, ‘Oh people say Eddie’s gay all the time. It’s not a big deal,” she recalled.

Meanwhile, Santana’s reliability and intentions have been called into question before by other Housewives. During an 2015 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Shannon Beador called Santana a “pot-stirrer” and found herself in an argument with Rossi.

FROM PEN: Andy Cohen’s Pick For The Most Absurd Real Housewives’ Business Ever

Rossi was there for Santana on Monday, too, first asking Santana whether he knew if Eddie “was gay or not” and then helping him add context when he explained why he never said anything to Tamra about it before.

“I thought that was something they were just into,” Santana said.

“Oh, you thought that Tamra already knew?” she said, edging him along.

“I thought she was okay with that,” he responded.

As questionable as Santana’s allegations appeared to be, he maintained that he was being honest. Asked why he’s now telling everyone this about someone he used to be best friends with, Santana said, “Because it’s the truth.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.

Via: http://people.com/tv/tamra-judge-husband-gay-accusation-rhoc-recap/

Share

More Celebrity News: