Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Are In Couple’s Therapy

Selena Gomez has been open about regularly attending therapy to cope with anxiety and depression — but she doesn’t go alone.

An insider tells OK! that the “Bad Liar” singer’s boyfriend of nine months, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, has been attending sessions with her.

“It’s not because they’re having problems,” the insider clarifies.

“Her therapist thinks it’s a good idea for her partner to come in to help clear the air on some issues and to keep her honest.”

Though the 25-year-old songstress’ previous loves (Justin Bieber) have brushed off the request in the past, the insider says, Abel, 27, is more than happy to be there for her.

“Abel loves being able to understand Selena better,” explains the insider.

“He wants to see her well and will do anything for her, and Selena feels the same way. They’re very serious about each other.”

