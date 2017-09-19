Ryan Phillippe’s Model Ex Files Lawsuit Accusing Him of Brutally Beating Her in Drunken Rage

Ryan Phillippe‘s ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt filed a lawsuit Monday against the actor for allegedly kicking, punching and throwing her down the stairs, PEOPLE confirms.

Hewitt, 21, filed a civil suit against the Shooter star, 43, claiming he got violent after the pair had a fight on July 3 this year.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the model claims after a party that Reese Witherspoon’s ex husband had left earlier after “being ignored ”, she went to Phillippe’s house with a friend to pack up her things in the early hours of July 4 and a physical altercation ensued.

However, a source close to the actor tells PEOPLE, “Ryan did not lay a hand on her. He wants to clear all of this up and he will.”

Elsie Hewitt supplied a number of photographs of bruising she claims was from Ryan Phillippe throwing her down stairs

The Guess model also claims that she saw the actor — whom she dated since April but split with in July —”repeatedly abusing a panoply of legal and illegal drugs, including without limitation: cocaine, ecstasy, psychedelic mushrooms, and steroids…”.

“Phillippe increasingly combined these drugs with excessive alcohol consumption and often exhibited symptoms attendant of poly drug and alcohol abuse, including mood swings and bouts of anger.”

A source close to the actor claims it was the model who was under the influence.

“Elsie showed up to Ryan’s house uninvited and under the influence a few days after he had broken up with her,” the source says. “She physically attacked Ryan, caused a scene and refused to leave his home. As she was removed from the premises, she claims she fell and injured herself.”

“There is no restraining order presently in place of any kind. At the time it happened, there was a temporary which was terminated only a few days after.” the source adds. “She has since tried to seek revenge and fame by sending glamour shots of herself to media outlets with a false story of domestic violence. “

A spokesperson for the LAPD confirmed to PEOPLE that officers made a report into the alleged attack and granted Hewitt an emergency protective order. The order expired July 12.

The report was forwarded to L.A. City Attorney who was not immediatley available to comment on whether they would be moving forward with criminal charges.

Keith Fink, Hewitt’s lawyer, slammed any suggestion that his client had filed the suit for fame and money, telling PEOPLE the model wanted to take a stand against domestic violence.

The lawyer said his client was famous in her own right, while Phillippe was “just married to a famous person.”

“She’s not going to take a dime, I am not making a dime, the money is going to a domestic violence charity”.

He also denied his client was making up the story: “Did she make up the bruises on her body?”

The model, Fink says, still has scars on her left leg from the alleged assault.

Fink also says that a criminal case is still possible as the City Attorney was still investigating. The lawyer told People that Hewitt and Phillippe had been interviewed by the City Attorney as part of the investigation.

Hewitt has opted to move forward with a civil case and in court documents filed Monday, Hewitt alleges Phillippe “attacked” her.

“He grabbed Hewitt’s upper arm so tightly that his grip left heavy bruises on her arm hours later. He then braced his body and violently threw her down his staircase as hard as he could,” the complaint reads.

When Hewitt came to her feet, she claimed she walked back up the stairs to retrieve her belongings, where Phillippe allegedly “grabbed Hewitt, struck her, cornered her, kicked her, and aggressively pushed her to the ground.”

According to the complaint, Hewitt’s friend — who was not named — attempted to pull the actor away from Hewitt, but could not due to their differences in stature.

Hewitt alleges Phillippe “picked up like a doll and tossed her down the stairs a second time”, and that she attempted to crawl down the remaining steps.

She was later admitted into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where police issued an emergency protective order and filed a report.

The model claims she suffered chest wall pain, abrasions and severe bruising. She is asking for no less than $1 million.

Lawyers for both the actor and the model were contacted by PEOPLE but did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the matter.

On Monday afternoon, Hewitt took to Instagram and admitted that “there are some tribulations I’ve been facing recently.”

“We spend a lot of time on here showing our happiest moments and it’s easy to assume someone’s life is perfect. everyone’s fighting their own battles that they understandably choose not to share. sometimes it’s crazy to me that people show interest in me/my life when I’ve shared so much more of what I’m doing and how I look as opposed to who I really am. I’m a very private person but there are some tribulations I’ve been facing recently so I wanted to say thank u guys for your love, thank you to those who have been there for me, and thank you for those in my life who haven’t, for teaching me a good lesson,” she wrote.

“I think it’s important to feel all your feelings, both happy and sad in order to overcome and to grow stronger. everyone is on their own path and has their own pain. always get back up, keep trying and stand up for yourself and what you believe in,” she continued.

“I’ll keep working hard and working on lifting my spirits and if anything, just take this as a positive reminder to be the best and kindest you can be in a struggling world full of enough suffering and hatred. i love u,” she concluded.

Hewitt and Phillippe were first linked in April at Coachella.

Via: http://people.com/tv/ryan-phillippes-ex-files-lawsuit-against-him/

Share

More Celebrity News: