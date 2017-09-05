Queen Letizia Is Already Wearing the Dress You’ll Be Seeing All Fall

Queen Letizia is back from her Summer vacation in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, and ready for Fall — at least, that’s the message sent by the dress she wore to her first official royal audience at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid.

The Spanish royal left behind her Summer florals and strappy sandals, instead turning to a Fall-ready beige palette. The Hugo Boss knit dress Letizia is wearing features vertical stripes, a pattern the queen has used before to make her already lean figure appear taller, and a high neckline suited for the chilly days ahead. Of course, this isn’t the first time Queen Letizia has worn this piece — she’s had it in her closet since 2005, when she wore it on a visit to Mexico.

