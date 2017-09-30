Protect Your Skin While Looking Flawless With These 7 SPF Primers

It’s no secret that lathering your face in sun protectant is important, but if you’re wearing makeup, applying sunscreen doesn’t always mix well with your foundation. Rather than using a sticky SPF and a makeup primer, try investing in a product that does both. These double-duty primers retexturize your skin by filling fine lines, wrinkles, and oversize pores. In addition to giving you a flawless-looking complexion, the SPF will keep your skin protected from those harmful rays. We shopped and found some popular primers from poplar brands like Urban Decay and Bare Minerals. So narrow down your makeup routine to just one less step and shop our top picks.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Primers-SPF-2017-44091847

