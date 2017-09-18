Property Brothers’ Drew Scott Just Revealed 3 Brand-New Wedding Details

A post shared by Drew Scott (@mrdrewscott) on Aug 14, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT

Ever since news broke that Property Brother — and cast member on upcoming season 25 of Dancing with the Stars — Drew Scott was engaged, anticipation for his wedding has been building. Most couples are consumed with the wedding planning process, but the HGTV star and his fiancée, Linda Phan, have been staying busy remodeling a historic home in LA together. The soon-to-be-newlyweds’ reno project will be featured on the upcoming series Property Brothers at Home: Honeymoon House. And while we know the couple’s design style is on point (even identical twin brother Jonathan agreed, telling POPSUGAR their taste was “impeccable” and this was going to be “one of the most beautiful projects we’ve ever completed”), we can’t help but wonder what their wedding style will be.

POPSUGAR recently had a chance to chat with the Scott brothers and their mom, Joanne. Here’s what they revealed about the upcoming nuptials.

The wedding will be in Europe.

“Linda and I are always about adventure, so we actually want to do a destination wedding. [We're] bringing all our friends and family out to Europe for the destination wedding,” Drew said. While picturesque Italy and France are popular locales for destination weddings, we wouldn’t be surprised if they chose Scotland for its breathtaking landscape and close tie to the Scott clan. Drew and Jonathan could even play the bagpipes at the ceremony!

Jonathan is throwing the bachelor party.

The couple’s love of adventure is being carried over into the bachelor party. Drew explained, “Jonathan wants to throw this bachelor party that has adventure, extreme sports, and whatnot.” Considering Drew took Linda to a Ninja Warrior training facility for a surprise date, we’re not really surprised that this prewedding bash would go the same way.

Drew is no groomzilla.

While Drew’s mom, Joanne, laughingly admitted that he and Linda are “perfectionists” and that there are always stressful moments in planning, she said the couple are having a lot of fun with the whole process. “They want it to be a memorable experience, not something that they’re going to look back on with horror in their mind!” she joked. “I hope I wouldn’t look back on it in horror!” Drew added, laughing.

Want more wedding details? You can try to ask Drew in person at one of the upcoming Jonathan and Drew’s House Party tour stops, which the Scott brothers are hosting to promote their memoir It Takes Two: Our Story, available September 5.

