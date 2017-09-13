Prince Harry Finally Introduces Meghan Markle To The Queen — Is An Engagement Next?

Prince Harry has finally introduced his girlfriend Meghan Markle to the other most important woman his life, his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II! The famous redhead, 33, made the move after he and the Suits actress, 36, returned from their romantic three-week getaway to Africa, Us Weekly reported. After a brief stop in London, the couple traveled to Scotland, where Harry and Meghan paid a visit to his 91-year-old grandmother at her summer residence, Balmoral Castle. And according to an insider, the visit went so well that an engagement could be just around the corner for Harry and Meghan! Click through for all the details on Meghan’s long-awaited introduction to the queen.

