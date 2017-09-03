Prince George’s First Day of School Is Closer Than You Think

Prince George marked his fourth birthday on July 22, and with a new year comes new milestones. One of them is starting preparatory school. The young royal is set to attend Thomas’s Battersea School, a private school in South London, on Sept. 7, Kensington Palace confirmed on Tuesday. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, accompanying Prince George, will be met on arrival at the school by the Head of Lower School, Helen Haslem, who will then escort Their Royal Highnesses to Prince George’s reception classroom,” the palace said in a statement.

Thomas’s School is about four miles from Will and Kate’s home in Kensington Palace, and according to The Good Schools Guide, it is “a big, busy, slightly chaotic school for cosmopolitan parents who want their children to have the best English education money can buy.” It focuses on “enjoyment, learning and achievement,” and George will be among kids from several international backgrounds. Kate and Will are hoping to drop off George and pick him up from school “as much as possible,” however, Thomas’s School owns a “fleet of buses” that also picks up students from Kensington. George previously attended the Westacre Montessori School nursery.

