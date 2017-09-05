Prepare to Freak Out, Potterheads: You Can Finally Explore Hogwarts on Your Own

After learning that you can actually get a personalized Hogwarts letter sent to you, we thought nothing would ever get better than that. But Pottermore is proving us wrong, because now fans can actually visit the castle itself. The site has launched an immersive digital experience that allows users to explore the school and its grounds — including the Quidditch Pitch, Forbidden Forest, and Hagrid’s Hut.

Hogwarts and the grounds have “hotspots,” which are clickable points that expand and provide special details about the famous wizarding school. You’ll get a first-person look at Harry Potter’s old stomping grounds.

“We’ve seen many interpretations of Hogwarts — from the artwork in the illustrated editions of the books to the eight feature films from Warner Bros.,” said Henri Stuart-Reckling, global digital director, Pottermore. “This new feature on our website marks the first time fans will have the opportunity to explore the famous wizarding school any time, any place and at their own pace. It’s a unique, mobile-first experience using bespoke visual assets allowing anyone to ‘visit’ Hogwarts on-the-go.”

Check out the photos ahead, and click on the video to get a peek at what the magical experience is really like.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/smart-living/Pottermore-Interactive-Experience-43966653

