Police Department Warns Women Not to Call 911 After Photo of Officers Helping During Irma Causes Social Media Stir

The Gainesville Police Department’s Facebook has been inundated by thousands of comments about a number of its police officers on-duty during Hurricane Irma.

The Florida-area department posted a photo of Officers Nordman, Hamill and Rengering on Sunday, writing, “…part of the night crew getting ready to do some work. #Irma.”

Two days later, the department had to update their post after receiving more than 110,000 comments, over 280,000 likes and more than 170,000 shares — all asking about the relationship status of the three officers, or demanding they release a calender.

“Y’all should do a calendar, where you’re half dressed, for charity,” one commenter wrote, with another adding, “I’m Charity and I approve this message.”

Others commented, “I can’t believe how many women are objectifying these poor, fine, young, strong, handsome, brave, sexy, delicious, virile, ovulation-inducing, mouth-watering, beefy….. I can’t remember where I was going with this….”

Their fans were everywhere, including abroad, with someone writing, “I ‘liked’ the Gainesville police page just because I wanna know when the calendar comes out….. all the way from northern British Columbia CANADA.”

Others wrote they were thinking of calling 911, and specifically asking for the officers photographed.

The police department took the comments in stride, updating their initial post with more information on the officers — including a calendar featuring their officers.

“UPDATE: 1. We are dying with the comments. You’ve actually made our chief blush with some of them,” the post read. ”

“2. MRS. Nordman and MRS. Hamill have also enjoyed knowing how millions of women are going crazy over their husbands,” the post continued, adding, “3. We can confirm that Officer Rengering (far right with the amazing hair) IS SINGLE.”

“4. On another note, Officer Rengering is being placed into Cougar Prey Protective Care, similar to the witness protection program for his safety,” it read, as well as discouraging people from calling 911 in order to get a glimpse of the officers.

“5. Please do not call 9-1-1 and request this groups respond to your “incident,” as well as, “6. There WILL be a calendar.”

“Thank you all for the hilarious comments… they have brightened our time up here. As for the calendar, we are going to try and do something fairly quickly and funds raised will go to Hurricane Irma recovery here in Florida.”

The department later posted another photo of one of their officers — to the excitement of many women online.

On one of the photographs of Officer Hatcher one commenter wrote: “I’m convinced this police department is fake and this is actually an ad for Magic Mike 3.”

The popularity caught the attention of the Sarasota Police Department, which posted a photo of their own officers on Tuesday, which was shared by the Gainesville police on Facebook.

“Officers Raulerson, Craig, Gloeckner & Hughes responded to help our friends at the North Port Police Department & North Port Fire Department this afternoon with rescues due to rising floodwaters from Hurricane Irma,” their post read. “Gainesville Police Department has nothing on us.”

